February is national Bird Feeding Month. It’s also one of the most difficult months for our wild birds to find available food, water and shelter. Enjoy our feathered backyard friends with these ten things, and lend a hand if you can!

Library books about bird watching Merlin Bird ID app Binoculars The Great Backyard Bird Count at birdsource.org Black-oil sunflower seeds Seed feeders Bird houses Nectar Hummingbird feeders Bird baths