10 Things… for our 25th Anniversary

10 Things to do |

1992

  1. First issue released, titled Parenting in the 90s
  2. Columnist Betty Richardson contributes her first column
  3. Advertisers since the beginning: Stepping Stone Schools, Camp Doublecreek, KidsActing, Heart o’ Hills, Camp Stewart, Rio Vista and Sierra Vista

 

  1. First “Readers’ Poll Favorites” survey held 1993
  1. Name changed to Austin Family 1997
  1. First Camp Fair held 1999
  1. We win the Austin Chronicle’s “Best Parenting Resource” award 2000
  1. First Young Writers Contest held 2002
  1. First Cover Kids Contest held 2009
  1. We win three gold awards for editorial excellence from the Parenting Media Association 2017

