- First issue released, titled Parenting in the 90s
- Columnist Betty Richardson contributes her first column
- Advertisers since the beginning: Stepping Stone Schools, Camp Doublecreek, KidsActing, Heart o’ Hills, Camp Stewart, Rio Vista and Sierra Vista
- First “Readers’ Poll Favorites” survey held 1993
- Name changed to Austin Family 1997
- First Camp Fair held 1999
- We win the Austin Chronicle’s “Best Parenting Resource” award 2000
- First Young Writers Contest held 2002
- First Cover Kids Contest held 2009
- We win three gold awards for editorial excellence from the Parenting Media Association 2017