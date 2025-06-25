10 Things Your Kids Should Know About 4th of July

Independence Day, celebrated on July 4, is a time for families in Austin to come together and honor the nation’s history. For young Austinites, understanding the significance of this day can foster a sense of pride and patriotism. Here are 10 essential facts kids in Austin should know about Independence Day before adulthood:

The Declaration of Independence Was Adopted on July 4, 1776

On this day, the thirteen American colonies declared their independence from Great Britain, marking the birth of the United States. The Declaration outlined the colonies’ reasons for seeking independence and the principles of liberty and equality.

The First Fireworks Display Was in 1777

To commemorate the first anniversary of independence, the city of Philadelphia held the first organized fireworks display. Since then, fireworks have become a staple of July 4 celebrations across the country.

The Liberty Bell Was Tapped, Not Rung, on July 4

Due to a large crack, the Liberty Bell hasn’t been rung since 1846. Instead, on July 4, it is tapped 13 times to honor the original 13 colonies.

The American Flag Has Evolved Over Time

The original flag had 13 stars and stripes, representing the 13 colonies. Today, the flag has 50 stars, each representing one of the 50 states. The stars and stripes symbolize the unity and history of the nation.

John Adams and Thomas Jefferson Died on July 4, 1826

Remarkably, both Founding Fathers passed away on the 50th anniversary of the Declaration’s adoption. Their deaths on this significant date underscored the lasting impact of their contributions.

The National Anthem Was Inspired by a Battle

Francis Scott Key wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner” after witnessing the American flag still flying over Fort McHenry following a fierce battle during the War of 1812. The sight inspired him to pen the words that would become the national anthem.

Americans Consume Over 150 Million Hot Dogs on July 4

A fun tradition on Independence Day is enjoying a hot dog. It’s estimated that Americans consume over 150 million hot dogs on this day, making it a quintessential part of the celebration.

The First Independence Day Celebration Was in 1777

The first organized celebration took place in Philadelphia with a parade, speeches, and fireworks. This set the precedent for future July 4 festivities across the nation.

The U.S. Population Was Only 2.5 Million in 1776

At the time of independence, the United States had a population of approximately 2.5 million people. Today, that number has grown to over 330 million, reflecting the nation’s expansion and growth.

Independence Day Became a Federal Holiday in 1870

It wasn’t until nearly a century after the Declaration of Independence that July 4 was officially recognized as a federal holiday, allowing federal employees a day off to celebrate the nation’s founding.

Understanding these facts helps children appreciate the significance of Independence Day beyond the fireworks and festivities. It’s a day to honor the nation’s history, the principles of freedom, and the individuals who contributed to its founding.

Celeste Diane Wade is editor of Austin Family Magazine.