There are a host of reasons why parents send their children to private schools. For some it is a smaller teacher-student ratio and more individualized attention. For others, it is the religious grounding their children receive. For still others, it is to better address their student’s needs and cater to his academic timetable — be it a late bloomer or one who is gifted in math or art. But since no two schools are alike, where do parents begin their search for the right academic setting? Consider these tips:

Get real with recommendations. Get input from other parents you know and trust. At the same time, realize there is no perfect school or one-size-fits-all academic setting. Every school has a different flavor, and one is not necessarily better than another. One school may be a better fit for your child than another. Consider your child’s individuality. Take into account his strengths, weaknesses, interests and talents. Also, mull over what sort of learning environment he would be most comfortable in. A self-motivated learner, for example, may do well in a program where he gets to direct and carry out his own learning. But a child in need of constant direction might be more suited to a structured environment. Make a list. Write down what you are looking for in a school. Be specific about ambiance, class size, teaching style, curriculum, the role of art and music, homework and where parents fit in the running of the school. Then prioritize your list. Some things, such as class size, a strong art program or religious affiliation, may be non-negotiable. Other things would be nice but not necessarily mandatory. Research options. Check out the websites for schools that are potential candidates, or call and ask for more information. Consider each one’s program, mission, services, faculty and administration. What makes the school unique? What is its teaching philosophy? Is there a vision for the future? Is there anything the school does particularly well? What about the curriculum? Will it cater to your child’s talents and interests? Don’t let cost limit you. Consider a school, even if you think you can’t afford it. Most academic institutions offer scholarships or have financial aid based on need, so ask about it. Go the distance, if needed.A ride as far as 30 minutes may be worth it, if the school has an environment where your child will be happy and thrive. Look for someone to carpool with. Or use that distance to let your child study or spend quality time together. Schedule a visit. Arrange to visit schools that meet your initial criteria. This will give you a feel for each school’s academic and developmental philosophy. Note, however, that even schools that adhere to like-minded philosophies can be tremendously different. A school that seemed to be the perfect fit on the internet or phone may prove otherwise once you have visited. And the school you weren’t initially drawn to may be “the one.” That’s why it’s important that you go. Test it. Feel it. See what it’s like. Meet with administrators. While visiting, spend a few minutes talking with the principal or head of school. Discuss your child’s needs and ask if the school can meet those needs. Make observations. If possible, sit in on classes and observe the teachers and students. Write down obvious facts such as school and class size, ambiance as a whole and within individual classrooms, absence or presence of a dress code and general demeanor of the students and teachers. Also, record the students’ reactions. Did they feel comfortable and relaxed, or anxious and uptight? Ask for references. If you haven’t already done so, get names of several parents whose children attend the school and who would be willing to talk with you. Find out what they do and don’t like about the school. If you can, obtain a few names of parents who were not happy with the school and enrolled their children elsewhere. All schools have success stories, but no school works for every child. So, find out about a child who did not thrive there, so you can get a balanced perspective. Get your child’s take. Return to the schools that meet your criteria and bring your child with you. Have her meet the teacher, and if possible, spend time in the classroom with the other students. What was her reaction? Did she seem comfortable with the school? The teacher? Other students? Follow your intuition. You know your child better than anyone else. If you have done your homework, you’ll know if it’s the right school for your child. Sometimes it’s not necessarily a specific program or academic feature that lets parents know it’s a good match. It’s that intangible feeling — that visceral reaction. You’ll know this is a place where your child can grow and succeed academically.

QUESTIONS TO ASK WHEN CONSIDERING A SCHOOL

+ What is the school’s philosophy on teaching reading?

+ What kinds of books are the children expected to read? Who chooses them?

+ How and when is writing and composition taught? Is there time for creative writing?

+ Is the curriculum established, or does it emerge from the students’ interests?

+ How often do the children use textbooks? Workbooks? Worksheets?

+ When do children start getting homework? How much at what grades?

+ How are the students assessed?

+ When does computer education start? How much exposure per week do students get?

+ What extracurricular activities are offered? Are they open to all children?

+ How much time is spent on art, music and crafts?

+ Are there many opportunities for cooperative learning?

+ How is discipline for improper behavior carried out?

+ What qualifications do the teachers have?

+ Who makes decisions about the school?

+ What level of parental participation is allowed/expected?

Denise Yearian is the former editor of two parenting magazines and the mother of three children and four grandchildren.