The Better Business Bureau recently announced the winners of its third annual student video contest. The video “Walk to Work” by students from Westwood High School was selected as the first place winner.

In February, high school students in audio and visual classes around Central Texas worked in teams to create 30-second video stories.

“BBB is proud of all of these students who put their heart and soul into these entries,” says Carrie A. Hurt, President/CEO of BBB serving the Heart of Texas.

The videos were judged based on how well the students were able to communicate the theme of “Trust,” overall creativity and the overall production value.

The top winners were:

1st Place: “Walk to Work” by Karim Cisse, Dalton Clay, Jackson King, Zach Olds, Hannah Sandlin and Sophia Unite – Westwood High School (http://bit.ly/2ok1Ptr)

2nd Place: “Red or Blue” by Ava Martinez, Wendy Rodriguez and Olga Salazar – Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders (http://bit.ly/2nxZ8Y5)

3rd Place: “Scammers” by Brandon Gregory, Jackson Kelley, Joe Koporc, Jack Pitre and Tanner Robertson – Westwood High School (http://bit.ly/2oROnQI)

For more information about the competition, visit BBB’s Student Video Contest page.