Expressions of Faith

Family Rosary has announced its annual “Try Prayer! It Works!” contest for 2018. The contest is open to students in grades K – 12 who are enrolled in a Catholic school, religious education program, parish or other organization, including home school. The deadline for the national competition is May 1.

The contest encourages children to participate in an inspiring faith experience as they express their beliefs through art, poetry and prose. This year’s theme is “Mary, the New Eve.” The goal is to bring faith discussion to the family the dinner table with discussion prompts, reflection questions, prayer ideas and creativity.

The first place winner in each category will receive $100, and the sponsor of each winner will also receive $100. For details or to download an application, visit FamilyRosary.org/TryPrayer. All entries must be postmarked by May 1, 2018.