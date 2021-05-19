Pets, Pools or Festivals * Lots of Fun for Summer of 21

Museums
Bob Bullock History Museum
The official history museum of the state of Texas revealed for all ages in exhibits, films and fun through family-centered programs.
Downtown Austin
Jordan-Bachmann Pioneer Farms
This living history museum allows visitors to actually experience life in Central Texas during the 19th century.
Northeast Austin
Mexic-Arte Museum
Enthusiastic children to art connoisseurs will enjoy exhibits of Mexican, Latino and Latin American art and culture.
Downtown Austin
Neill-Cochran House Museum
This display of Greek architecture in the heart of Austin offers history lecture series as well as Funday Sundays.
UT Austin area
Texas Memorial Museum
Texas’ first science museum located on UT campus features wildlife, gems, replica skeleton of Quetzalcoatlus northropi, the Texas Pterosaur, outdoor exhibits and more.
UT Austin
Texas Military Forces Museum
This 45,000 square foot museum explores the history of the Lone Star State’s militia and volunteer forces with exhibits of tanks, helicopters, realistic environments and much more.
Northwest Austin
www.texasmilitaryforcesmuseum.org
Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum
This sculpture garden is a display of art in a garden setting that holds Free Family Fun Days on the second Sunday of each month.
Downtown Austin
Williamson Museum
The Williamson Museum provides fun for learners of all ages. From the intriguing topics of The Salon at Wildfire to the engaging activities of Hands on History, there is something for everyone.
Georgetown
Sports
Playland Skate CENTER
The finest in skating entertainment with an impressive light show, fog machine and state-of-the-art sound system playing a wide variety of music.
Northwest Austin
Rock About Climbing Adventure
Ready to rock? An outdoor climbing adventure for everyone.
Austin area and more
Sugar and Spice Ranch
Two- and three-day family weekend packages available at this horse ranch.
Bandera
Resorts
Gaylord Texan
Enjoy our 10-acre paradise springs waterpark, four and a half acres of indoor atrium, award-winning restaurants and luxury rooms.
Grapevine
Magical Travel Disney Vacation
This travel agency can make your Disney vacation magical for your family.
Austin
Theatre
The Georgetown Palace Theatre
This theater features musical cabarets and outdoor movies.
Downtown Georgetown
ZACH Theater
Creating theater experiences, concert series, Disney under the stars and more.
Downtown Austin
Group Party
Cordovan Art
Invite a group to an art or pottery party.
6 Locations in greater Austin area
www.cordovanartschool.com/parties