Pets, Pools or Festivals * Lots of Fun for Summer of 21

Museums

Bob Bullock History Museum

The official history museum of the state of Texas revealed for all ages in exhibits, films and fun through family-centered programs.

Downtown Austin

www.thestoryoftexas.com

Jordan-Bachmann Pioneer Farms

This living history museum allows visitors to actually experience life in Central Texas during the 19th century.

Northeast Austin

www.pioneerfarms.org

Mexic-Arte Museum

Enthusiastic children to art connoisseurs will enjoy exhibits of Mexican, Latino and Latin American art and culture.

Downtown Austin

www.mexic-artemuseum.org

Neill-Cochran House Museum

This display of Greek architecture in the heart of Austin offers history lecture series as well as Funday Sundays.

UT Austin area

www.nchmuseum.org

Texas Memorial Museum

Texas’ first science museum located on UT campus features wildlife, gems, replica skeleton of Quetzalcoatlus northropi, the Texas Pterosaur, outdoor exhibits and more.

UT Austin

www.tmm.utexas.edu

Texas Military Forces Museum

This 45,000 square foot museum explores the history of the Lone Star State’s militia and volunteer forces with exhibits of tanks, helicopters, realistic environments and much more.

Northwest Austin

www.texasmilitaryforcesmuseum.org

Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum

This sculpture garden is a display of art in a garden setting that holds Free Family Fun Days on the second Sunday of each month.

Downtown Austin

www.umlaufsculpture.org

Williamson Museum

The Williamson Museum provides fun for learners of all ages. From the intriguing topics of The Salon at Wildfire to the engaging activities of Hands on History, there is something for everyone.

Georgetown

www.williamsonmuseum.org

Sports

Playland Skate CENTER

The finest in skating entertainment with an impressive light show, fog machine and state-of-the-art sound system playing a wide variety of music.

Northwest Austin

www.playlandskatecenter.net

Rock About Climbing Adventure

Ready to rock? An outdoor climbing adventure for everyone.

Austin area and more

www.rock-about.com

Sugar and Spice Ranch

Two- and three-day family weekend packages available at this horse ranch.

Bandera

www.texashorsecamps.com

Resorts

Gaylord Texan

Enjoy our 10-acre paradise springs waterpark, four and a half acres of indoor atrium, award-winning restaurants and luxury rooms.

Grapevine

www.gaylordtexan.com

Magical Travel Disney Vacation

This travel agency can make your Disney vacation magical for your family.

Austin

www.magicalstartravel.com

Theatre

The Georgetown Palace Theatre

This theater features musical cabarets and outdoor movies.

Downtown Georgetown

www.georgetownpalace.com

ZACH Theater

Creating theater experiences, concert series, Disney under the stars and more.

Downtown Austin

www.zachtheatre.org

Group Party

Cordovan Art

Invite a group to an art or pottery party.

6 Locations in greater Austin area

www.cordovanartschool.com/parties