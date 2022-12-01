2022 Young Writers Contest Winners

Fifth Grade Winner – Valor South Austin – Bethlehem Dollahon

If I ruled the world, I would focus on helping kids find families through international adoption. Adoption is very close to my heart, because I was adopted. Until I was two years old, I lived in an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The orphanage was full of toddlers who needed families. Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas, there was a family that wanted another kid. They decided to adopt me, and now I have a fun, big, loud, loving family. There are still millions of kids worldwide who need loving families! It broke my heart when I figured that out because I want everyone to have a good, fun life.

When my parents were adopting me, it was so expensive! So, if I ruled the world, I would put down the prices so more families can afford to adopt kids.

Then I would work on ending corruption in international adoption. Corruption is when people make money off of something they’re not supposed to. You might be thinking, what will I do? I would promote good ethics in the adoption center where families adopt and where the kids live.

Right now, every country has different paperwork and rules to adopt. The last action I’ll do is to streamline all the rules and paperwork. Then, it will be easier and faster for the kids to find their loving, forever families.

There are so many things you could do if you ruled the world but this is what I’ll do; fix international adoption, because it’s amazing to be in a family that loves you and supports you, and every kid in the world should have that.