The Price Center in San Marcos has announced it is expanding its “4th Flea” shopping event and renaming it “San Mercado.” The updated event will have longer hours of operation, live music, more arts and multi-cultural activities. San Mercado will premiere during the annual Shop Small Saturday event on Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. inside and outside the Price Center in downtown San Marcos.

San Mercado vendors will offer a wide array of gift items, custom artwork and one-of-a-kind creations. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit price-center.org.