Texans Standing Tall has updated the app that connects communities with underage alcohol prevention programs in their areas. The interactive tool identifies programs by region, community size and substance focus, such as alcohol or prescription drugs. Initially, the app listed 50 coalitions across Texas. The update adds more than 20 more coalitions to the tool.

“Texas leads the nation in the number of drunk driving crashes,” says Nicole Holt, CEO of Texans Standing Tall. “We hope people will use the tool to connect with a local coalition doing work in their community.”

The online, searchable tool was made possible in large part through a traffic safety grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. For more information, visit texansstandingtall.org.