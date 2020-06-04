Kids Entrepreneurship Competition

IDEA Tank for Kids 2020 is an entrepreneurship competition for kids ages 8-13. It is now open for submissions across the U.S. While usually taking place in person, this year’s competition will take place online. Similar to Shark Tank, contestants pitch their ideas to a panel of judges. To get started, parents need to fill out a registration form or send a video of their child’s pitch. The deadline to apply is June 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Finalists will be notified on June 26. The top 20 finalists will pitch to a panel of judges on June 30 at 3 p.m. CT over Zoom for five minutes. Up to 1,000 audience members will be able to watch the event on Zoom and vote for their favorite ideas. The audience favorite will win $500, and the judges’ favorite will win a $1,000 grand prize. For information and to register, visit www.ideatankforkids.com.