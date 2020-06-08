Texas country music singer-songwriter legend Gary P. Nunn announced a new initiative, the Texas Maskuerade Party, to encourage socially responsible ways for Texans to be in public and to support the state’s Strike Force to Open Up Texas campaign.

In a recent press conference, Nunn said, “We’ve fought so many battles in this great state, and now we need to come together as Texans to fight one more– this virus. We can win this battle if we all come together and wear our masks.”

Nunn was quick to stress that the campaign is not about politics but about Texans saving Texans. “It’s about getting us back on the road, moving forward, and encouraging your fellow Texans to put their masks where their mouths are. Texans love their freedom, but with freedom comes responsibility – the responsibility to wear your protective mask to protect you, your family, your friends, your neighbors, your community – your fellow Texans.”

Nunn said on a lighter note, “There’s one thing that Texans really know how to do – it’s how to throw a great party. We need to take it one step further and come together to protect our fellow Texans. We all hope this party doesn’t go on forever, but while it does, let’s do the responsible thing and take care of each other.” For more information, visit www.texasmaskparty.org.