Stepping Stone School Announces Learning Options for School-Age Children this Fall

Stepping Stone School’s flexible school-age learning program, first instituted in the spring when elementary schools were closed, has already proven a safe option for parents who are unavailable to oversee their children’s online learning. With upgraded environments to meet the needs of school-age children who will be completing their ISD or private school work, Stepping Stone offers safe, clean, individualized learning areas for children, including individual desks, social distancing shields on desks and tables, and 6 feet distancing of each child. Stepping Stone School has enhanced its curriculum to fully support TEA guidelines.

An onsite degreed faculty member will be available to help your children with their Private or ISD curriculum work and technology. Stepping Stone School will also offer TEKS-based curriculum pages to supplement elementary school learning as necessary. In the afternoon, children will join Stepping Stone’s regular afterschool programming.

Children will need to provide their own laptops and headphones to participate in their daily online learning, but Stepping Stone School is upgrading its WIFI internet capabilities and speeds so all children attending will have a quality online experience. The faculty will also ensure children log on to their course work at the appropriate times along throughout the day. Stepping Stone also provides a hot healthy, nutritious lunch and three snacks.

For more information about the flexible school-age fall learning options, parents are encouraged to contact their local Stepping Stone School campus administrator. Find campus locations at www.steppingstoneschool.com/platinum-learning-for-life/school-age.