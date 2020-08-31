Activity Toys, Bike Helmets, Super Soakers Recalled

Manhattan Ball plastic activity toys are being recalled. The toy has a hard plastic center ball with 12 soft plastic tubes inserted into the center ball and seven silicone teethers threaded on the tubes. “The Manhattan Toy Company” and lot code 325700EL or 325700IL are printed on the center ball. Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy or return it to any Target store for a full refund.
Manhattan Toy has received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the center ball. Two of the six reports included a silicone teether being separated from the toy. The firm also reported one incident of a child mouthing the silicone teether after it came off.
The toys were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2019 through June 2020 for about $10.
This recall involves woom bikes USA children’s helmets. The recalled helmets were sold in blue, green, purple, red, and yellow and in size S (small). “Woom” is printed on both sides of the helmets and the size “S” appears on the back of the helmet. Only the small-sized helmets are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Woom bikes USA for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Woom bikes USA is contacting all purchasers directly. No injuries have been reported.
The helmets were sold online at us.woombikes.com and Amazon.com, and through BikeShopGirl in Colorado and The Family Bike Collective in California from December 2018 through July 2019 for about $70.
Hasbro is recalling the Super Soaker XP20 (E6286) which is a green and orange hand-held water blaster, and the XP 30 (E6289) which is an orange and blue hand-held water blaster. “Nerf Super Soaker” and the model number are printed on the sticker on the side of the water blaster.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Hasbro Inc. for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund. No injuries have been reported.
The toys were sold at Target from March 2020 to July 2020 for about $8 (XP 20) and $13 (XP 30).
