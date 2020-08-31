Activity Toys, Bike Helmets, Super Soakers Recalled

Manhattan Ball plastic activity toys are being recalled. The toy has a hard plastic center ball with 12 soft plastic tubes inserted into the center ball and seven silicone teethers threaded on the tubes. “The Manhattan Toy Company” and lot code 325700EL or 325700IL are printed on the center ball. Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Manhattan Toy or return it to any Target store for a full refund.

Manhattan Toy has received six reports of the plastic tubes detaching from the center ball. Two of the six reports included a silicone teether being separated from the toy. The firm also reported one incident of a child mouthing the silicone teether after it came off.

The toys were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from July 2019 through June 2020 for about $10.