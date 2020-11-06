The Little Persimmon Library featured on our November cover was built in 2017 by local high school theater teacher Aaron Johnson as a birthday gift to his wife, Kristin. He designed it to look just like the Johnson’s house. Kristin is a children’s librarian in the community who loves using the Little Free Library to share books, especially children’s books, with families. The library is free and always open!

Did you know that you can find the locations and history of little libraries like this one in your own neighborhood? Try the mapping tool at littlefreelibrary.org. The website also provides blueprints, building instructions and tips to make your own!