Established in 1978, the Statesman Capitol 10,000 has grown to become the largest 10K in Texas and sixth largest in the country. Experience the 44th annual Statesman Cap10K virtually from April 11-30, 2021. Registration is now open at cap10k.com/register/register-now.

To help prep for the race, check out Austin’s Coffee House 10K Sunrise Tour, the Cap10K’s training program that features new training routes, encourages socially distanced camaraderie and supports local businesses.

This year’s race will benefit Marathon Kids, an organization that has inspired more than 2.5 million children to live happier, healthier, more active lives. Through running, the program inspires kids to achieve more than they ever thought possible. Children who participate in the Marathon Kids program also have a much better chance of getting enough daily physical activity and exhibit better behavior and academic performance.