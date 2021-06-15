Philanthropists Support Local Organization

Austin-based philanthropists Ryan and Annie Jacob donated $500,000 to The Arc of the Capital Area to promote and protect the human rights of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Founded in 1949, The Arc of the Capital Area is a nonprofit organization supporting Central Texans with I/DD through compassionate case management and innovative programs.

Ryan and Annie Jacob understand the importance of advocating for and with people with I/DD and serving them and their families. Ryan and Annie’s son, Grayson, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome at two years old. Angelman syndrome affects 1 in 15,000 people and is characterized by developmental delays.

The couple is donating resources to raise additional funds for The Arc of the Capital Area. To learn more, visit arcaustin.org/events-news/raffle.