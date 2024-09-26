Stepping Stone School Announces Exciting Grand Re-Opening!

Stepping Stone School, a privately owned preschool that provides premier early education and care to central Texas families, announced its grand-reopening at its Cedar Park campus. The campus is located near 183 and Jollyville Road, across from the Lake Creek Shopping Center at 12301 Hymeadow Drive.

Stepping Stone School celebrates this state-of-the-art, newly renovated campus that reflects their progressive Future Strong™ program which is dedicated to the well-being of children and their families. The upgraded learning environments are designed to help children develop independence, coordination, concentration, and a sense of order and peace.

Stepping Stone School uses research-based strategies to foster optimal learning and social development, providing state-of-the-art classroom settings that enhance teacher-child interactions and engaged learning. The Cedar Park campus is now taking fall enrollments and welcomes Austin families to take a tour of the facility. For more information, please visit

www.steppingstoneschool.com/campuses/stepping-stone-school-at-cedar-park.