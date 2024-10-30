Make Your Own Puppet

Transform a cardboard tube into a puppet using scissors, tools, and your imagination! This maker activity requires limited materials that you probably have at home and offers open-ended exploration and play.

Materials you’ll need:

•Cardboard Tubes

•Pipe Cleaners or Straws

•Bottle Caps (with holes drilled)

•Masking Tape

•Yarn

•Popsicle Sticks

•Googly Eyes or Eye Stickers

•Scissors

•Hole Puncher

Step One: Cut Your Tubes

Cut one cardboard tube in half to make the puppet’s head. The other tube will stay whole as the body. Now you have the main pieces for your puppet.

Step Two: Punch the Holes

Punch two holes on either side of the head and the same for the body. These holes will be where you connect the head and body. You’re ready to start building.

Step Three: Connect the Head and Body

Thread a pipe cleaner or straw through the holes to attach the head to the body. Twist or fold the ends to secure it. Your puppet is already starting to take shape.

Step Four: Add the Strings

Tie strings to a popsicle stick, then thread them through the head and body holes. This will let you control your puppet like a marionette! Test it out by making your puppet move.

Step Five: Make Leg Holes

Punch two holes at the bottom of the body for the legs. Make sure they are spaced evenly. The holes will be where you attach the legs.

Step Six: Create the Legs

Thread yarn through the leg holes and attach a bottle cap to each end for feet. Now your puppet has legs to stand on (or dance). Time to give it some fun moves.

Perform a Puppet Show

For more fun, make more puppets and tell a story with a puppet show. Write a play or story for your puppets to perform. The puppets can act out the story you write and bring the story to life in a whole new way.

Together, adults and children can write more stories, make more puppets, and perform more puppet shows for family fun for all ages this holiday season.

Thinkery, a nonprofit and Austin’s children’s museum, brings joy to learning through play-based, STEAM exploration for ALL children so they cultivate a lifelong love of learning and thrive. Learn more at thinkeryaustin.org.