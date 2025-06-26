Discover the Best School for Your Child

Choosing the best school for your child can be one of the most significant decisions you’ll face as a parent. Your child’s school years will shape not only his mind but his social and emotional intelligence as well. No pressure! With options including homeschooling, public and private schools, and even specialized programs, the decision-making process can be overwhelming.

When you consider which school option is best for your child, you’ll want to take into account a variety of different factors:

Your child’s needs

It is important to understand your child’s unique learning needs and temperament. You should consider things like his learning style and the strengths and challenges he exhibits – academically, socially, and emotionally. Does he learn best in a structured environment, or does he need flexibility and creativity built into his schedule? An introverted child may do best in a school with smaller class sizes and quieter settings, while a more social child might thrive in a school that stresses collaboration and team-based learning.

Academic philosophy and curriculum

You will learn that there is a wide variety of educational philosophies and curriculums. For example, some schools emphasize memorization, stress the value of testing, and focus on core subjects, while other schools take a more experiential, interdisciplinary approach.

You’ll want to decide which type of academic philosophy best aligns with your beliefs and with your child’s learning style. You should also consider how the school assesses student learning progress, for example, through project-based learning, standardized tests, or work assessments, and how the assessment method might motivate or demotivate your child.

Class size and student-to-teacher ratio

Your child’s class size and the student-to-teacher ratio can have a significant impact on his learning experience. Smaller class sizes can allow for more individualized attention and better classroom management, which can be important for those children who might need differentiated academics or those who can be easily distracted in large groups. It is important to remember, however, that a smaller class doesn’t always mean a better experience. A larger class with multiple teachers can also provide for more individual attention.

School culture

A school’s culture includes the values and behaviors that make up the daily experience for students at a school. For example, some schools prioritize discipline and order, while others focus more on emotional support and community building. Consider which type of school environment would best support your child’s personality.

Extracurricular opportunities

A well-rounded child supplements his academic experiences with enrichment opportunities outside of the classroom. Explore whether the schools you are considering offer extracurriculars such as music, art, drama, physical activities, clubs, and more. If you find a school that seems like a perfect fit for your child but does not offer activities that align with his interests and passions, you can still support him by signing up for these things outside of school. However, you’ll need to consider whether or not your family can handle the additional time and expense.

Practical matters

The best school in the world won’t help your child if it is unaffordable, too far away, or has an inconvenient holiday schedule or impractical school hours. It is important to ensure that any school you are considering will align with your family’s schedule, obligations, and financial abilities.

Staff qualifications and school leadership

The quality of your child’s school experience will be dependent upon his teacher so it is important to consider not only the teacher’s experience, but also his or her personality, qualifications, and passion for teaching. It is the overall profile of the teacher that is important. In other words, don’t overlook a young teacher who may make up for lack of experience with an impressive learning record, empathetic and compassionate personality, and passion for helping his or her students surpass their learning goals.

It is important to examine the leadership of the school as a strong administration can dramatically improve educational outcomes for students. Schools with a leadership team that invests in teacher training, creates a supportive environment for its teachers, and values parental and teacher input will often deliver higher quality instruction and experience better student learning outcomes.

Special needs and support services

If your child has special educational needs, physical disabilities, or mental health challenges, the availability of support services becomes a critical factor. Not all schools are equally equipped to meet these needs and, even within the public school system, the quality and extent of services can vary widely. Be sure to ask about how the schools you are considering accommodate different learners and which specific supports would be available to your child. You should also consider the school’s approach to inclusivity and whether or not it fosters empathy and respect among its students.

Should you consider homeschooling?

For some families, homeschooling offers the best academic fit as it allows for flexibility, personalized learning, and the ability to integrate family values directly into the curriculum. Homeschooling can be helpful for children with medical needs, anxiety disorders, or advanced academic needs that can’t be met by a traditional school.

However, homeschooling typically requires a significant time commitment from parents as they are required to take on curriculum planning, teaching, evaluating, and more. It can also affect the parent-child relationship as it introduces more instances in which you have to direct and correct your child. Parents should strongly consider their capacity and resources before committing to homeschooling. It can be helpful to talk to other parents who are currently homeschooling and/or to join online discussion groups to learn more about what the experience can be like.



How to decide?

After researching and visiting schools, create a pros and cons list based on your priorities. If your child is older, involve him in the decision to gain insight and encourage buy-in. Talk to other families, but remember—you know your child best. Trust your instincts. And don’t stress about permanence; if your final choice doesn’t meet your expectations, you can make a change next year.

Alison Bogle is a writer living in Austin with her husband and three children. A former fourth grade teacher, she now enjoys writing about children and education. You can also catch her talking about articles from Austin Family magazine each Thursday morning on FOX 7 Austin.