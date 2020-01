On Sunday, Jan. 19, more than 7,500 runners will participate in the annual 3M Half Marathon. This is a fun and fast stand-alone half marathon boasting one of the fastest 13.1-mile courses in the country. Runners will enjoy a point-to-point course with mostly downhill running, run past some of Austin’s finest locations, and finish downtown near the Texas State Capitol. Register now, or plan to be among the spectators cheering the runners on. For more information, visit www.3Mhalfmarathon.com.