Did you know April is National Garden Month? This April, celebrate the flora with five easy plants for kids to grow. Research shows gardening and planting enriches the lives of our kids, so grab your shovel and meet us in the garden!

Gardening encourages healthy eating habits and awareness of how our food is cultivated and grown. It provides engaging exercise, like raking, turning compost or digging. The process of tending a plant and seeing it bloom takes time and patience, and when completed successfully, it can boost our kiddos’ sense of self-confidence.

Here are a few suggestions for kid-friendly and easy-to-care-for plant projects:

Cherry tomatoes: produce a bumper crop, easy care Sunflowers: heat-and drought-tolerant, easy care Strawberries: need full sun, easy care Cucumbers: love sun and water, easy care, grow in any amount of space Snap peas: quick-growing, easy care

The beautiful spring weather in Texas is the perfect excuse to plan a few gardening activities with your children. This is one activity where grass stains are encouraged. Roll up your sleeves, and get growing!

The YMCA of Austin has community gardens at the North Austin, Hays Communities, TownLake and Bastrop branches. We know that when we work together, we move individuals, families and communities forward. The Y responds to society’s most pressing needs by developing innovative, community-based solutions to help those in need to reach their full potential. We are also committed to inspiring a spirit of service by uniting individuals from all walks of life to participate in and work for positive social change. The Y.™ For a better us.