5 Things Women Really Want

Ads for Mother’s Day gifts abound this time of year. Annual Mother’s Day sales tout jewelry, spa gift sets, spring dresses, and bouquets. But what do moms want for Mother’s Day? And more importantly, what can kids give their moms? After all, we know a 7-year-old isn’t going out to buy a $400 pair of diamond earrings. On the other hand, the Mom in your life probably doesn’t want a picture frame made out of popsicle sticks; you can only have so many of those. But what would Mother’s Day be without the kids showing their appreciation? What do moms want from their kids this Mother’s Day? Here are a few suggestions from real Austin moms to get you started on your hunt for the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Moms Want Time

Even in the most equitable households, moms are relied upon to do and be everything. They are the lifeblood of the family, the ultimate multi-tasker. In fact, according to a Salary.com* survey, the average stay-at-home mom spends about 15 hours a day, 7 days a week managing her household. If the average stay-at-home mom received a salary commensurate with what she does, she would be paid around $184,820 per year.

What do you give someone who spends so much time caring for others? The moms I interviewed said, “Time!” Time to sleep in, read a book without interruption, get a manicure, or go for a hike alone. We love our little ones dearly, but as any mom can tell you, the constant nature of the job can get overwhelming.

This Mother’s Day think of a creative way to gift your mom time. Dads, if your kids are still little and can’t manage gift-giving themselves, find time to take the kids out of the house or schedule a babysitter for a few hours so Mom can go out. Older kids can take more responsibility here. Try setting aside a specific amount of time on Mother’s Day, say 1 p.m. to

5 p.m., called “don’t bother Mom time” and make sure your kids know, if they need something to seek out Dad. If your kids want to get creative, they can make time-out passes for Mom. Take notecards and write “2 hours of alone time” on them, then let your kids color and decorate them. That way Mom can use her alone time when she feels she needs it most, not just on Mother’s Day.

Moms Don’t Want to Clean or Cook or Organize or…

Sometimes what moms want for Mother’s Day is to do nothing. While this is similar to giving Mom time to herself, it goes a little further too. Oftentimes when moms get time to themselves, they walk right back into a messy house, dinner that needs to be made, and an overflowing laundry basket. Having alone time is nice, but stressful if you know you’re just going to have more work. I can guarantee your Mom would love a day off, while still knowing all the chores are being done. Moms feel most appreciated when you recognize all the work she does day in and day out. By taking on some of that burden for her you not only give her a break, you let her know you see the hard work she puts in for the family.

Moms Want Something Personal

After “time,” the most popular thing the moms I spoke to wanted was something personal. It doesn’t have to be big, flashy, or expensive to be meaningful to her (although please remember the tip about no popsicle stick picture frames). Choose something that speaks to her uniqueness. A handmade bracelet with beads in her favorite color, a candle in her favorite scent, or even a poem about her can be meaningful. It shows her you know what she likes, and are willing to put in time and effort to make her happy. If your kids are having trouble thinking of what Mom might like, ask them to write a list of the things she does that make her happy. Then, get creative. If she is a big reader, make her a homemade bookmark. If she loves to take baths, make her a bath bomb or jar of salt scrub. Take it from a mom who has received plenty of personal gifts handmade by my children: I cherish each gift. It will take more time than just ordering a generic gift from the internet or running over to Target, but I promise it will be worthwhile.

Sometimes Dad Needs to Step In

While we’ve been focusing on things your kids can easily give Mom without parental help, sometimes dad needs to step in. And no, we aren’t talking about the gift from dad to mom. That should be something separate from the gift the kids give mom. Dad must help when kids are too young to manage a Mother’s Day gift alone. Just because your baby is an infant doesn’t mean you don’t deserve a Mother’s Day gift from them. Dads, take the lead here, and give Mom a gift card to a local spa “from” your little one. Make a card with your baby’s handprint in place of their signature. Dads may even need to help teenagers find a great gift. Give them suggestions, take them shopping, and think about chipping in some money for the gift. Remind them to get creative and use some of the suggestions we laid out. This is also a great way to help your older kids with life skills like planning and budgeting.

Moms Want You to Ask

If you’re still stumped about what to get Mom this year, we have a simple solution. Ask her. Perhaps she has been feeling overwhelmed with cooking lately and wants a break. Check out options to have meals delivered, or if your kids are capable, put them in charge of Friday night dinners. Maybe the kids have been fighting more than usual, and Mom wants a quiet house. Have your kids call a truce for the day to give mom the peace she needs. Moms often put off their needs and their wants. However, chances are she has not announced what those needs and wants are. If you are not sure what she wants, take time to ask. You will both be glad you did.

This Mother’s Day, we hope you find the perfect gift for your mom, whether it is something homemade and personal or simply the gift of time together. The great news

is, you’re in Austin. There are plenty of fun things to do and see with your mom indoors and outdoors. For more suggestions on fun things to do with your mom in Austin check out our website or look back at past issues.

Cathering Michalk is a native Austinite, writer, and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures at www.catherinemichalk.com.