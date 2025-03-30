7 Summer Vacation Planning Tips

It may only be April, but it is never too early to plan a summer vacation! The sooner you start planning, the more options you will have. If traveling with young children, the more options you have, the better. Here are our top tips for planning for your summer vacation.

Narrow Down Your Possible Vacation Spots

The world is big, so start by narrowing down your travel options. While you want to involve your kids in planning (more on that below), giving them too many choices will feel overwhelming. Think through what you want from a vacation. Do you want to visit a big city and museum hop, or are you looking for a relaxing beach vacation? Are your kids the perfect age for a road trip, or are you planning to fly somewhere? If you have airline or hotel rewards points, you can use them to help narrow down where to go. For example, if you want to use your miles, plan to travel to cities where that airline flies. Once you have a list of destinations, it is time to look at your budget.

Set a Budget

Travel can get expensive, so sitting down and deciding what your budget will be is a necessity. Your budget will impact where you travel and how you get there. First, account for expensive items like airfare, rental cars, and hotels, as these will take most of your budget. Second, think of variable costs such as eating at restaurants. Research the cost of living at your destination so you can plan accordingly. For example, it costs around $45 per person to eat dinner at a restaurant in Hawaii, but closer to $20 per person if you visit one of Florida’s beach towns. Calculating these costs can also help you decide if your family would benefit from staying in a vacation home where you can cook, or a hotel where you must eat out for every meal. Finally, remember the smaller items such as lunch during an airport layover, or buying souvenirs for your kids. These smaller purchases can add up, and if you don’t plan or keep track of them you could be regretting it when you get home.

Get the Kids Involved

What is the number one way to ensure everyone has a great time on vacation? You need buy-in from every member of your family! Talk to your kids about the places they want to go and the activities they want to do there. If you selected a location, involve the kids by having them choose a fun activity or a restaurant to visit. If you’re going to the beach, think of ways to get the kids to try something new. Ask if they want surf lessons, to visit an aquarium, or take a boat to a snorkeling spot. Flying to a theme park? Let each child pick an in-park restaurant to stop for lunch. The more you can involve your kids in the planning, the more excited they’ll be.

Plan Your Itinerary

Now that you have chosen your location, budget, and special activities it is time to plan your itinerary. This is especially important for parents of young kids, so you can avoid midday meltdowns and over-tired bedtimes. If you’re planning to visit museums or other city attractions, make sure you review their operating hours as many close at least one day a week. Even if your kids are past the napping phase, it is a good idea to schedule some rest time every day to avoid burn-out. Beachgoers can benefit from spending a few hours in their hotel room and out of the sun. Popular activities such as surf lessons or zip line adventures can fill up quickly, so make sure you book those in advance, then plan the rest of your vacation around those activities.

Gather What You Need from Home

You’re starting early, so you will have plenty of time to plan and gather the items for your trip. Sometimes, buying vacation necessities, like good walking shoes or new swimsuits, will be cheaper at home than on the road. Look at the activities you’re planning to do and figure out what you need to bring and what you can rent or buy when you get there. If you’re planning a road trip, head to the dollar store to pick up fun items for your kids to play with in the car. If you’re flying, select portable toys and kid-safe headphones so your little one can watch a movie on the plane. Planning for what you need in advance allows time to borrow things from friends and neighbors. Kids grow out of clothing, shoes, and gear quickly, so if you buy them something specifically for your trip, they will only use it once. Consider asking your fellow parents if they have specialized gear such as a hiking backpack you can slip your toddler in while you hike around the Rockies.

Set Expectations with Your Kids

Setting realistic expectations with your kids is essential when you’re traveling. Think about how often you hear “Are we there yet?” on a road trip. Talk through your reasons for traveling so your kids know what the trip will be like. For instance, if you’re traveling to visit family, you might not do as much sightseeing as you normally would. Let them know what they can expect so they don’t build up unrealistic expectations in their minds. Inform the kids of travel plans and what they entail. Are you going through airport security for the first time? Talk to your kids about what that will be like. If driving twelve hours in the car, make sure they know it will be a long road trip. You will be surprised at how well your kids will do when you keep them informed, and they know what to expect.

Pack Your Essentials

What is the key to packing all your essentials for vacation? It starts with knowing what your essentials are! Take stock of what you use daily, and what you’ll have access to at your destination. Are you going to a lake? You’ll need towels unless your hotel provides them. Headed out on a cruise ship? Pack medicine for motion sickness so you don’t have to pay the ship’s upcharge.

As a parent who has lost my kid’s extra-special stuffed animal more than once on various vacations, I advise you to leave your kids’ favorite toys at home. Consider buying a new “travel” stuffed animal or blankie rather than taking the one your kid has had since birth. And if you’re feeling anxious about packing everything you need, remember, there are very few places you can travel without a store you can pop into for an extra pack of diapers!

Catherine Malik is a native Austinite, writer, and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures at www.catherinemichalk.com