The historic Barton Springs Bathhouse turns 70 this year, and Barton Springs Conservancy is throwing a party for the whole city. It’s a chance for Austinites of all ages to celebrate the iconic Austin treasure.

Join in on May 13 with a parade and plunge at the 70th Birthday Splash, when Barton Springs fans celebrate the local landmark at a free and public birthday party (cake included). Attendees are encouraged to participate in the parade, adding their own personal panache to the celebration, culminating in a plunge en masse into the famous icy-cold pool.

