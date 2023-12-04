8-Year-old Entrepreneur



Anna Claire started teaching herself how to hand tie balloons when she was seven years old. With her mom’s help, she practiced for almost six months and then decided to start her own business. Now Anna Claire’s custom balloon business, What’s Poppin’, is attracting quite a lot of attention.

Clients purchase their balloons on Amazon or in stores and then Anna Claire goes to work creating her beautiful designs. Recently, she was asked to create the balloon garland for Bowie High School’s homecoming dance and for their cross-country banquet.

Anna Claire loves to try cool new designs and can be contacted for business on her Instagram account

@whatspoppinac.