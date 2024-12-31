9 Post-Holiday Learning Groove Tips

The holidays are over, and while many of us parents enjoy a return to predictable routines and schedules, often the same cannot be said about our children. Most kids are less than thrilled to exchange the days of sleeping in, relaxation, and extra screen time for homework, reading, and early mornings. Returning to a learning groove after the holidays can be a big adjustment, but it doesn’t have to be a battle with these tips to help your child ease back into his school routine.

Start early

If you wait until the night before school starts to reinstate a proper bedtime, your holiday night owl will struggle to fall asleep and transform into a bear by morning. Set him up for success by making bedtime 15 minutes earlier each night until you’re close to his regular bedtime by the time the holiday break is over. Start encouraging earlier wakeups as well. Returning to his sleep schedule will help him be alert in class and less likely to crash from exhaustion when it’s time to knock out his homework.

Create a schedule

Kids thrive on routine, so establish a consistent weekday schedule and post it where the whole family can see it. Schedule times for homework, breaks, and reading, but keep it flexible enough to avoid stress. The more predictable the routine, the easier it will be for your child to get back into the rhythm of school days. Once everyone is back on track, you can do away with the routine, but don’t be surprised if it helps your child thrive.

Set fun goals

Turn learning into a game by setting goals for your child, such as reading daily for 15 minutes or practicing math facts for five minutes. Even better, make it a family challenge, where everyone works towards the goal together. Choose a reward for meeting the goal that allows everyone to celebrate the achievement together. For example, you could hold a family game night with make-your-own-pizzas or a movie marathon with popcorn and pajamas.

Buddy up

Homework often feels like a chore to kids, especially if they’re working alone at the kitchen table or a bedroom desk. Remove the isolation factor by buddying up. If you have work or reading you can do, join your child for “team homework time.” Too busy? A few favorite stuffed animals or a household pet can also make great study buddies.

Theme work makes the dream work

Make the first week back to school something to look forward to by creating themed days. For children without teacher-assigned homework, you can make up learning-themed days such as “Math Mania Monday” and “Reading Safari Tuesday” for you and your child to explore new animal-focused library books together.

If your child is regularly assigned homework, you can play around with themes that reflect his interests. Decorate his study area to match your theme or provide special snacks that would fit. For example, “Football Friday” might feature a pennant with his name, a picture of his favorite player, and a hot dog with all the fixings for an afternoon study session snack.

Create a special study spot

A designated study area can help kids focus. A small desk or table with good lighting, comfortable seating, and a few fun school supplies can make all the difference. Take your children to purchase new study tools. They will have ownership of their study areas and will be more excited to use them.

Get active

Kids spend much of their school days sitting, particularly as they get older and academic demands increase. A burst of physical activity, like a quick run around the block or a dance party in the living room, can help them release pent-up energy, clear their minds, and recharge physically and mentally, making it easier to dive back into homework with renewed focus.

Make it interactive

Learning doesn’t have to be all about worksheets and textbooks. Use educational board games and apps to make the process interactive and fun. The whole family can bond while playing a learning board game, and the best games don’t seem like homework or an assignment. Likely, your child is already using educational apps at school, particularly for math, and he can recommend some that he enjoys for home use. Many games are for multiple players, so get siblings or the whole family involved for even more motivation. The more interactive the learning, the less likely it will feel like a chore.

Create a learning playlist

Put together a playlist of instrumental or upbeat music to help set a positive mood for studying. If your child is interested, let him choose the playlist to give him a sense of ownership over his study time. Based on research, classical music and nature sounds tend to be the most recommended for studying, but ultimately, the best type of music is the one that will help your child stay engaged and focused. Encourage your child to keep the volume at a level where the music will fade into the background.

Returning to a learning routine after the holidays doesn’t have to be boring. By making studying fun, your child will feel motivated and energized to learn. As a family, you can turn a daunting task into a smooth and enjoyable return to routine.

Alison Bogle is a writer living in Austin with her husband and three children. A former fourth grade teacher, she now enjoys writing about children and education. You can also catch her discussing articles from Austin Family magazine each Thursday morning on FOX 7 Austin.