Around Austin

The Mommie Support Network welcomes moms across Central Texas to the A Day for Mom Conference on September 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church McKinney Christian Ministry Center Building in Georgetown. Moms can connect with other moms, receive helpful tips from inspirational speakers who understand the challenges of being a mom, enjoy delicious food, and visit mom-friendly vendor booths. Registration is open and tickets are $15, with the option to bring a friend for only $5 more. Free childcare will be provided by professional childcare providers on a first-come basis. To learn more, visit www.mommiesupportnetwork.org.

