In honor of National S’mores Day (August 10), we’ve got the perfect s’mores recipe with all the sweetness your little ones want and none of the added sugar they don’t need.
Traditional s’mores consist of graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate, but we’re shaking up the recipe with a few healthier options that won’t compromise the classic taste. Sink your sweet tooth into this ooey-gooey treat full of fruit, fiber and antioxidants. After one bite, the whole family will certainly want s’more.
What You Need:
- Ripe bananas
- Dark chocolate
- Whole wheat graham crackers
- Aluminum foil squares (one for each s’more)
- Optional: butter
What You Do:
- Heat an outdoor grill to medium and spray with no-stick cooking spray.
- Slice bananas in half lengthwise – keep peel on each banana half.
- Place banana slices on grill and cook each side for three minutes. Optional: brush sliced side of banana with melted butter.
- Transfer bananas to a plate and remove peels. Cut bananas into slices.
- While bananas are grilling, place graham cracker squares onto foil.
- Top each graham cracker with a square of chocolate.
- Arrange four banana slices on top of the chocolate.
- Top each s’more with another graham cracker.
- Wrap each banana s’more in foil and grill two minutes to melt chocolate.
- Unwrap carefully and enjoy!
