In honor of National S’mores Day (August 10), we’ve got the perfect s’mores recipe with all the sweetness your little ones want and none of the added sugar they don’t need.

Traditional s’mores consist of graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate, but we’re shaking up the recipe with a few healthier options that won’t compromise the classic taste. Sink your sweet tooth into this ooey-gooey treat full of fruit, fiber and antioxidants. After one bite, the whole family will certainly want s’more.

What You Need:

Ripe bananas

Dark chocolate

Whole wheat graham crackers

Aluminum foil squares (one for each s’more)

Optional: butter

What You Do: