It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Although it doesn’t get too frosty in the Lone Star State, we’ve found the perfect, weather-appropriate craft that kiddos will love. Settle in for an afternoon of creativity with this melted snowman craft.

What You Need

Felt sheets in tan, black and white

Foam marshmallows

Felt glue

Washable tempera paint

Paint brushes

Kid’s craft scissors

Snowflake confetti (optional)

Rhinestones (optional)

What You Do

Paint your snowman or snowwoman’s face on a foam marshmallow using the washable tempera paint. Set the marshmallow aside to dry. Using the white felt, cut out a melted snow shape. Use your creativity and make any melted shape–big or small–that you’d like. (Think of a sunny-side-up egg for shape inspiration.) Using the tan and black felt, cut out other pieces of your melted snowman. The black felt can be cut into a hat and a few buttons. The tan felt can be cut into twig arms for your frosty melted friend. Once all the pieces have been cut, use felt glue to stick the hat, buttons and arms onto the white felt body. Give your snowman or snowwoman a personality with confetti, rhinestones or anything else you’d like! Set the whole piece aside to dry completely. Show off your frosty friend!

Craft and imagery courtesy of The Darice® Craft Blog

Submitted by YMCA Austin