It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Although it doesn’t get too frosty in the Lone Star State, we’ve found the perfect, weather-appropriate craft that kiddos will love. Settle in for an afternoon of creativity with this melted snowman craft.
What You Need
- Felt sheets in tan, black and white
- Foam marshmallows
- Felt glue
- Washable tempera paint
- Paint brushes
- Kid’s craft scissors
- Snowflake confetti (optional)
- Rhinestones (optional)
What You Do
- Paint your snowman or snowwoman’s face on a foam marshmallow using the washable tempera paint. Set the marshmallow aside to dry.
- Using the white felt, cut out a melted snow shape. Use your creativity and make any melted shape–big or small–that you’d like. (Think of a sunny-side-up egg for shape inspiration.)
- Using the tan and black felt, cut out other pieces of your melted snowman. The black felt can be cut into a hat and a few buttons. The tan felt can be cut into twig arms for your frosty melted friend.
- Once all the pieces have been cut, use felt glue to stick the hat, buttons and arms onto the white felt body.
- Give your snowman or snowwoman a personality with confetti, rhinestones or anything else you’d like!
- Set the whole piece aside to dry completely.
- Show off your frosty friend!
Craft and imagery courtesy of The Darice® Craft Blog
Submitted by YMCA Austin