A Tour of Local Libraries

Georgetown Library

402 W. Eighth St., Georgetown

www.library.georgetown.org

Polish off your journey north of Austin at the charming Georgetown Library. As you select your books, admire the array of sculptures and stained glass throughout the space. On the second floor, there is an area with “books for sale,” priced by donation. This library offers children and teen activities, plus art and music programs, as well as a book mobile that circulates to destinations around Georgetown.

An Austin resident since 1991, Karen Arneson is mom to two boys. She enjoys coloring outside the lines, hiking and writing poetry.