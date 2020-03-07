A Very Hungry Caterpillar x 2

Austin is host to two enchanting experiences celebrating Eric Carle’s classic tale, A Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Zilker Botantical Garden

The Very Hungry Caterpillar has wiggled its way into the hearts of generations of readers and become a bookshelf staple in homes and classrooms nationwide. Since its publication in 1969, nearly 50 million copies of The Very Hungry Caterpillar have sold globally and it has been published in over 62 languages. Today, every 30 seconds, somewhere in the world, a copy of The Very Hungry Caterpillar is sold. To celebrate this golden anniversary, zoos, botanical gardens, libraries, museums, and eateries across the country will host interactive Very Hungry Caterpillar experiences.

Until March 22, crawl on over to the Zilker Botanical Garden to celebrate the 50th birthday of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the classic children’s book by Eric Carle! A special exhibit re-creates the book through a larger-than-life story walk, so children and their families can read their way through the exhibit.



Cost: Free with garden admission

There are plenty of photo ops throughout the exhibit and families are welcome to bring a picnic to munch in the Garden’s Oak Grove just adjacent to it! Be sure to use the hashtag #VHC50Zilker when sharing your photos online.

The Kleberg at ZACH Theatre

Until April 26, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show celebrates the world’s most famous caterpillar and a menagerie of animal friends. Little ones will go wide-eyed with excitement as they recite along to their favorite Eric Carle classics like Brown Bear, Brown Bear; 10 Little Rubber Ducks; and The Very Lonely Firefly. Each story is brought to life by an array of faithfully recreated puppets that will enchant and engage both adults and children as they leap off the page and onto the stage. Tickets from $19.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller

Based on Eric Carle’s books

Directed by Shannon Fox

Age recommendation: 12 months and up

Run time: 45 minutes with no intermission

ASL Interpreted, Sensory Friendly: Saturday, March 7,2020