ABC Kite Fest Canceled

Statement from ABC Kite Fest Organizers:

In response to the latest developments regarding COVID-19,

the ABC Kite Fest event organizers and executive team have elected to cancel this year’s event,

scheduled for March 29. Protecting the health and safety of festival guests, staff, and the Austin

community is our top priority.

Founded as a simple kite contest in 1929 by The Exchange Club of Austin, Austin’s annual kite

festival was originally designed to foster creativity in children. Now, the ABC Kite Fest is the

country’s longest-running festival of its kind. Through support from our sponsors and

community partners, the Friends of the ABC Zilker Kite Festival (a 501(c)3) enables one of

Austin’s longest-standing traditions to thrive and grow. Proceeds from the ABC Kite Fest are

gifted to Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation.

Thank you to our sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors and contractors for your support

and involvement in this year’s event and to the community for supporting us each year. We

look forward to seeing a sky full of kites at Zilker Park in 2021!