Accessible Care for Autism Disorder

The Texas Autism Council reports that autism is the most prevalent disorder in Texas. With that in mind, Texas ABA Centers has expanded its services to families throughout Texas.

Effectively immediately, Texas ABA Centers will now accept client applications for children with autism spectrum disorder throughout the Austin, Dallas and Houston areas. The organization provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism through a play-based approach rooted in positive reinforcement. Texas ABA Centers aims to disrupt the autism care industry by demolishing wait times traditionally experienced by those in search of an autism diagnosis or therapy.

In its first phase of the launch, Texas ABA Centers will offer autism screening, testing and diagnostic services. Once a diagnosis is received, clients will receive tailored ABA therapy plans implemented by board-certified behavior analysts and registered behavior technicians. In the coming months, the organization will unveil its brick-and-mortar behavioral care centers.