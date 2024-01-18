Activist, Actress and Author

“Don’t whisper. Don’t look away. Do say hello.” These are just some of the many insights that twelve-year-old actress, model, voiceover artist and Down syndrome activist, Mia Armstrong shares about how to treat people with Down syndrome in her debut picture book, “I am a Masterpiece!” The book goes on sale January 9, through Random House and encourages readers to be mindful of how they interact with those who are different.

With “I am a Masterpiece!” and her advocacy work, Mia hopes to show others like her that they are seen. She also wants to help the world better understand those friends, classmates and family members in their lives who are neurodivergent.

Mia also recently starred in her first major motion picture film, “A Christmas in New Hope,” written and directed by local Austin filmmaker, Julia Barnett.