Add Excitement to The Back-to-School Lunch Menu

Parents spend countless hours making peanut butter and jelly and cold-cut sandwiches for their kids’ school lunches. Ultimately, many reach a point of asking, “Isn’t there something better, healthier and different that we can come up with?”

Fortunately, through trial and error, several healthy options emerge that our kids actually enjoy, and in the process, they develop good eating habits. Here are a few suggestions to get the school year off to a fun, healthy start.

Bean & Cheese Tacos – Beans of all varieties are one of the unsung heroes in the food world. They’re tasty, filling and high in fiber and protein. Pinto beans, black beans and refried beans all make good options. Choose from flour, whole wheat, mix (half corn/half flour) or corn tortillas (for a gluten-free option). Sprinkle a little cheese and/or salsa to add some flavor, and you’re all set.

Hummus & Veggies – Thank goodness for hummus! When it comes to getting kids to eat their vegetables, it’s a parent’s best friend. You’ll find a wide range of hummus flavors to choose from, and you can pair it with sliced cucumbers, carrot sticks or celery.

Sliced Apples & Nut Butter – Something magical happens when you use an apple slicer, and that hard, round red object transforms into a dozen fun little pieces. Pair them with a dollop of peanut or sesame butter and you have a sweet & salty snack that packs protein, healthy fats and other nutrients.

Hidden Veggies – Whether it’s mac and cheese, chicken salad or another favorite dish, take the opportunity to boost the nutrient content by slipping in diced vegetables, nuts, sliced meats or even fruits. Loaded mac & cheese with sausage, chopped peppers and onions is a winner. Chicken salad with walnuts, chopped grapes and celery makes a great sandwich on whole-wheat bread.

Engage your kids in the process so they take ownership of their nutrition, and let your imagination run wild. Be sure to check rules at your school regarding

nut allergies.

The Extend-A-Care YMCA provides safe, enriching and educational programs for children at seven area preschools and more than 60 area elementary schools. For more information about Extend-A-Care YMCA programs visit

www.eacymca.org.