Advanced Learning Opportunities at St. Michael’s

St. Michael’s Catholic Academy just opened its Hub for Advanced Learning Opportunities (HALO). The new 24,000 square foot building allows their faculty to teach collaborative and creative lessons in robotics, engineering, film production, business, music and data, fostering critical thinking and immersive learning where students will thrive. The advanced learning experiences that the students enjoy will solidly position St. Michael’s as one of the top secondary schools in Austin.

“I am so proud of the work of our school and committee. Supporting these educational opportunities for our students is essential to ensure they are prepared to develop strong study and career interests,” said Steve Felice, alumni parent, advisor, and contributor.