Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Austin was named to the College Board’s AP District Honor Roll on March 13, 2019. The district is one of 373 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored.

To be included on the honor roll, Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Austin had to increase the number of students participating in advanced placement classes while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP exam scores of 3 or higher.

“Success in Advanced Placement is a combination of students’ own motivation and the opportunities educators provide for them,” says Trevor Packer, senior vice president of AP and Instruction at the College Board. “I’m inspired by the teachers and administrators in this district who have worked to clear a path for more students of all backgrounds to earn college credit during high school.”