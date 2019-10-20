This December make a cute Advent calendar you and your loved ones can use to count down the days to Christmas by reading sweet messages hidden behind paper. You can also adapt this project for other favorite holidays.

Materials:

Glue or tape

Two sheets of card stock or construction paper

Pens, pencils, crayons, or markers

Scissors

Stickers (optional)

Instructions:

Using your crayon or marker, make a numbered calendar on the top sheet of construction paper, counting five or six days across.

Using the scissors, cut little squares around each number. But be sure to leave one edge uncut so it can fold open to reveal the message underneath.

Next, lay the calendar on top of the second sheet of paper and glue or tape down alongside the outside edges, connecting the sheets together.

Under each flap for each day, write something sweet— from a compliment to something you love to do with them. Ideas may include your favorite meal they make, bedtime stories, or how much they mean to you in various ways.

