Newly-formed Tankee, an Austin-based company, has launched its platform for kids aged 6 to 12 years old to watch gaming videos in a safe space. The platform offers age-appropriate access to videos built around games kids love, such as Minecraft, ROBLOX, Rocket League and more.

“Parents are faced with a false choice of having to shut down access for their children or accepting the ills of the internet at large, and they shouldn’t have to choose,” says Tankee co-founder and CEO, Gerald Youngblood. “We want kids to enjoy the art and fun of gaming without parents being worried about what their kids may see next.”

The Tankee digital video platform is now available in an open beta for iPads on the App Store and will launch with a full version later this year.

Photo: Tankee co-founder Gerald Youngblood watches gaming videos with his 9-year-old son.