Famed historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin was in town in December to mark the 50th anniversary of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, a key piece of legislation signed by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967. Goodwin’s speech included memories of her time working directly with President Johnson as an assistant and later helping him compile his memoirs.

The commemoration also included a discussion featuring Victoria Lipnic, Acting Chair of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Michael Foreman, Clinical Professor of Law and Director of Penn State Law’s Civil Rights Appellate Clinic. The event was held at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at UT Austin and sponsored by AARP.