Each year, Austin ISD determines which schools (K–12) should be frozen to transfers because they have, or are expected to have, enrollments that exceed their capacities. Also, some schools are frozen to maintain stability in tracking patterns.

High schools: Akins ECHS and Navarro ECHS, Austin, Bowie and McCallum.

Middle schools: Gorzycki, Lively, Lamar and Murchison.

Elementary schools: Baldwin, Baranoff, Becker (except dual language), Blazier, Brentwood, Casis, Cowan, Doss, Gullett (except kindergarten), Hill, Kiker, Lee (except kindergarten), Maplewood, Mathews (except kindergarten), Menchaca, Mills, Oak Hill, Reilly (except dual language through fourth grade), Ridgetop (except dual language), Summitt (except dual language), Sunset Valley (except dual language through fourth grade) and Zilker (except kindergarten).

Frozen schools may still accept applications for magnet, application or dual language programs. Families should contact the school directly for more information.

AISD will begin accepting requests for transfers for the 2020–21 school year on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Non AISD employees may request out-of-district transfers beginning Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

For more information, including answers to many frequently asked questions, please visit www.austinisd.org/transfer.