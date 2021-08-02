AISD Back-to-School Bash CANCELLED

Due to the rise in COVID stages and the size of the event, we have decided to cancel the 2021 AISD Back-to-School BASH scheduled for Aug. 7 at the Palmer Events Center. However, we will still be hosting a Back-to-School Shot clinic for families to get their students their required shots for the start of school.

Information on backpacks: If your child was hoping to get a backpack full of school supplies, don’t worry. We were still able to provide over 17,000 backpacks and school supplies to every campus in the district. These backpacks have been delivered to schools near you this week and will help students who need them start the school year right. Please contact your campus for distribution details.

Information on Back to School Shots: We are still offering free back-to-school shots (per Texas minimum requirements) that are required by law to attend school. COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines will also be available, but are not required to attend school. The new location will be at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center (1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd, Austin, TX 78723) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. This opportunity is being hosted by VAX Together Austin and Walgreens. Walk-ins are welcome!

Since this Back-to-School shot clinic is a medical site, masks will be required for everyone entering into the site.

A parent or guardian must be present.

Please bring your child’s immunization/shot records if available.

The COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine opportunity is available for individuals 12 years of age and older.

Shuttles for Back-to-School Shots: There will be free AISD shuttles running through the day to the PAC starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m., from the following locations:

Dobie MS, 1200 E. Rundberg Lane Austin, TX 78753

Webb MS, 601 E. St. Johns Ave. Austin, TX 78752

Guerrero ES, 102 E. Rundberg Lane Austin, TX 78753

Navarro ECHS, 1201 Payton Gin Road Austin, TX 78758

Martin MS, 1601 Haskell St. Austin, TX 78702

Akins ECHS, 10701 S. First St. Austin, TX 78748

Central Office, 4000 S. I-H 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78704

Covington MS, 3700 Convict Hill Road Austin, TX 78749

Palm ES, 7601 Dixie Drive Austin, TX 78744

Small MS, 4801 Monterey Oaks Blvd. Austin, TX 78749

Questions about Austin ISD pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics can be directed to health@austinisd.org, or you can visit the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.

Cancelación de la Celebración de Regreso a Clases, se ofrecerá vacunación para el regreso a clases en el PAC

Debido al aumento en las etapas por la COVID y el tamaño del evento, hemos decidido cancelar la Celebración de Regreso a Clases de 2021 de AISD programada para el 7 de agosto en el Centro de Eventos de Palmer. Sin embargo, seguiremos organizando una clínica de vacunación de regreso a clases para que las familias le pongan a sus estudiantes las vacunas requeridas para el inicio de clases.

Información sobre mochilas: Si su hijo esperaba tener una mochila llena de útiles escolares, no se preocupe. Todavía estábamos en condiciones de proporcionar más de 17,000 mochilas y útiles escolares a cada plantel del distrito. Estas mochilas están siendo distribuidas a las escuelas de su área esta semana y ayudarán a los estudiantes que las necesitan empezar bien el ciclo escolar. Por favor comuníquese con su plantel para los detalles de distribución.

Información sobre la vacunación para el regreso a clases: Seguimos ofreciendo vacunas gratuitas para el regreso a clases (conforme a los requisitos mínimos de Texas) que la ley exige para asistir a la escuela. Estará también disponible las vacunas Pfizer para COVID-19, pero no son obligatorias para asistir a la escuela. La nueva ubicación será en el Centro de Artes escénicas del Austin ISD (1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd, Austin, TX 78723) de 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sábado, 7 de agosto. Walgreens y VAX Together Austin están organizando esta oportunidad. ¡Las personas sin cita son bienvenidas!

La clínica de vacunación para el regreso a clases es un sitio médico por lo tanto todos los que entren al sitio necesitan tener cubrebocas.

Uno de los padres o tutor legal debe estar presente.

Por favor traiga los registros de vacunación de si hijo si los tiene disponibles.

La oportunidad para la vacuna de COVID-19 (Pfizer) está disponible para personas mayores de 12 años.

Transporte para las vacunas para el regreso a clases: Habrá transporte gratuito del AISD durante el transcurso del día hacia el PAC comenzando a las 7:30 a.m. y terminando a la 1:30 p.m., desde las siguientes ubicaciones:

Dobie MS, 1200 E. Rundberg Lane Austin, TX 78753

Webb MS, 601 E. St. Johns Ave. Austin, TX 78752

Guerrero ES, 102 E. Rundberg Lane Austin, TX 78753

Navarro ECHS, 1201 Payton Gin Road Austin, TX 78758

Martin MS, 1601 Haskell St. Austin, TX 78702

Akins ECHS, 10701 S. First St. Austin, TX 78748

Central Office, 4000 S. I-H 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78704

Covington MS, 3700 Convict Hill Road Austin, TX 78749

Palm ES, 7601 Dixie Drive Austin, TX 78744

Small MS, 4801 Monterey Oaks Blvd. Austin, TX 78749

Las preguntas sobre las clínicas de vacunación de COVID-19 emergentes del Austin ISD pueden dirigirse a health@austinisd.org, o puede visitar la página web de COVID-19 de los Centros para la Prevención y Control de Enfermedades COVID-19.