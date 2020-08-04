AISD Fall Athletics

For parents and students curious about how sports will continue in Austin ISD this semester, the district says it plans to resume athletics on September 8, although it is monitoring the Coronavirus conditions daily. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be used when possible and feasible, and the district will also look for guidance from the University Interscholastic League, the governing body for all sports in the state of Texas, regarding details surrounding the logistics of each sport and its season.

AISD plans to resume athletic practices and games on September 8. If students are not participating in person, they will participate virtually. AISD coaches have implemented online workouts and online character development lessons for all athletes at the high school and middle school levels. They will be scheduled into these classes with their coaches’ approval as long as the athletic period is provided for them at their schools. Parents can reach out to their coach or campus athletic coordinator for more information about their specific program.