AISD Family Survey

Around Austin

The Austin ISD 2019–20 Family Survey is now available and is accepting online responses through March 6. Families are encouraged to share feedback regarding district and campus performance. The survey includes questions about how well school staff and leadership communicate with parents, how easily parents may communicate about their students, and how families learn about the programs offered at school. The results will help district leadership learn how to improve services for AISD students. To participate, visit www.austinisd.org.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!