The Austin ISD 2019–20 Family Survey is now available and is accepting online responses through March 6. Families are encouraged to share feedback regarding district and campus performance. The survey includes questions about how well school staff and leadership communicate with parents, how easily parents may communicate about their students, and how families learn about the programs offered at school. The results will help district leadership learn how to improve services for AISD students. To participate, visit www.austinisd.org.