This summer, Austin ISD will provide meals to any child under the age of 19 at more than 70 locations throughout Austin.

Both breakfast and lunch will be offered Monday through Friday at the curbside and bus stop meal sites established during campus closures due to COVID-19 precautions. Weekend meal packs will be served each Friday, providing breakfast and lunch meals for Saturday and Sunday.



Beginning June 1, curbside meal sites will be open at an earlier time, moving service to 9-11 a.m. Adjustments will also be made to the bus stop meal delivery schedule.



Meals will not be served while the district is closed July 6-10.



For children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation. Participants enjoy meals without any registration or identification requirements. Children may show up at any participating site to receive a healthy meal.



“Children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Anneliese Tanner, AISD executive director of food service and warehouse operations “With more families impacted by the effects of COVID-19, we know food insecurity is on the rise in Austin. We are proud to continue to provide access to healthy, tasty meals for children throughout our community.”



Meals for children may be provided to parents or caregivers, even when the child is not present, provided they have one of the following forms of documentation at the point of meal service. The documentation can come from a non-AISD school as well.

Official letter/email from school that shows children as enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from Parent Portal of school website

Birth certificate for children not in school

Student ID cards

If the parent does not have documentation, the child must be present to receive a meal.

Austin ISD will provide meals to parents and caregivers through June. Meals will be prepared by local, third-party vendors and distributed Monday-Friday at Austin ISD curbside and bus stop meal delivery sites. Caregiver meals will be available only to the adults accompanying children or with documentation of the children they are picking meals up for. Caregiver meals are made possible through funding from the City of Austin and the AISD Crisis Support Fund, established by the Austin Ed Fund.



The summer food program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition initiative administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture to serve meals throughout Texas; Austin ISD is one of its partners in bringing meals to children.



AISD will continue its mission this summer with menus featuring high-quality, local foods and a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains as well as low-fat or fat-free dairy products and culturally appropriate meals.



Beginning May 29, families may view meal sites, times and more information at austinisd.org/covid19/meals.



Food is available until it runs out. Meal sites and times are subject to change.