For the third year, Austin ISD will present its summer theater shows with a district-wide cast and crew. The summer program features students from throughout AISD as actors, dancers and tech crew, and is directed by a team of AISD teachers. The experience gives students a hands-on theatre experience from script to stage. All shows are at the AISD Performing Arts Center at 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

Shakespeare in Love. Penniless, struggling young playwright William Shakespeare is tormented by writer’s block until he meets Viola de Lesseps, daughter of a wealthy merchant. Their secret love becomes the basis of the very play he is writing, “Romeo and Juliet.”



2 p.m., 7 p.m. July 14

2 p.m. July 15 7 p.m. July 132 p.m., 7 p.m. July 142 p.m. July 15 Newsies. Based on the real-life newsboy strike of 1899, this musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. All of New York City soon recognizes the power of “the little man.”

7 p.m. July 20

2 p.m., 7 p.m. July 21

2 p.m. July 22