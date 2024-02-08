The Austin Parks Foundation, in collaboration with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, recently announced the design and development of Austin’s first public, all abilities playground at Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. The proposed playground will offer universal accessibility and inclusivity for all visitors, especially for children with disabilities and special needs.

The playground will feature an inclusive play area, an inclusive, accessible restroom facility and picnic pavilions for shade. It will also provide easy parking, innovative stormwater solutions and pedestrian trail connections to the park and community.

The Austin Parks Foundation will conduct community engagement to develop a concept plan that will guide the future development of the all abilities playground.

For more information and to be part of the community engagement forums, go to: www.austinparks.org