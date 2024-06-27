All Aboard the Zilker Eagle

The Austin Parks Foundation announced on June 12th the return of the highly anticipated Zilker Eagle train. Presented by Cap Metro, the train departs from the train depot at 2131 1/2 William Barton Drive and will be open daily.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Austin to the tracks of the new Zilker Eagle this summer,” said Colin Wallis, CEO of the Austin Parks Foundation. “Our team, many of whom have fond memories riding the train, know how special this attraction is to the city’s history and have worked hard to make sure it was brought back in a way that is accessible and safe.”

The train incorporates several improvements in addition to its new branding and name, chosen by the Austin community. The route has a new turnaround at Lou Neff Point, featuring sweeping views of downtown. Renovations to the train depot building and the surrounding site have also been made, addressing accessibility issues, lighting, landscaping and functionality in the depot area. The Zilker Eagle train and loading ramp are wheelchair accessible. Tickets are $6 with a portion of proceeds benefiting parks across Austin.