All Aboard the Zilker Eagle!

There’s an ongoing effort in Austin to bring back the beloved children’s mini train in Zilker Park. For over 60 years, Austin families have been bringing their kids to Zilker to ride the rails around the park. Once called the Zilker Zephyr, the mini train was renamed the Zilker Eagle in 2021 and has since been under reconstruction.

Austin Parks Foundation employees have been working hard for the last two years to get the train ready again for passengers. They are currently fixing the track and retrofitting the train coaches with airbrakes to ensure the safety of all passengers. If all goes well, the new and improved Zilker Eagle will enter a testing phase this fall and be open to the public in late winter.